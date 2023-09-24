“Wish I appreciated it more” -Former WWE Champion shares regrets about the end of legendary run at the company

WWE has a long list of incredible superstars who are remembered for a long period of time, even after their career ends. It still does not make it easier to watch our favorite stars winding down their careers. A WWE Hall of Famer has shared details about his initial departure from the company at the end of a legendary run.

Mick Foley was one of the company’s biggest stars in the Attitude Era but was eventually forced to retire from in-ring competition due to injuries in the 2000s. Following his brutal Hell in a Cell match against Triple H, accompanied by a short return for WrestleMania 32, the 3-time world champion transitioned to being the on-screen Commissioner.

In his 'FOLEY is POD' podcast, the WWE legend talks about what led him to leave the role and wrestling television and how it was the start of his eventual exit from the company. The former 'Mankind' talked about his regret at not being committed to the role.

You can read his comments below:

“One of my regrets is I wish I appreciated it more, realized that it was not an opportunity that comes around every day and that I really was on a roll.. I think if I had stayed there and ridden it out I could have been that guy for a number of years and it would have been a really good way...you know, gracefully age in the business and leave a bigger mark than I did,” said Foley (00:39-1:00).

You can watch the entire clip below:

Mick Foley wanted to leave his WWE role to spend time with his newborn son

On being asked about the reason for his desire to leave from his co-host, Cactus Jack said it was because he had a newborn on the way and wanted to be with his wife and kid instead of traveling around the country as the RAW Commissioner.

“I wanna be there for this little fellow and I don’t regret a second of that...yeah...yeah... I don’t regret that,” answered Foley (1:08-1:15).

Foley was fired on-screen and made his eventual return as the Special Guest Referee for the match between Shane McMahon and Vince McMahon at WrestleMania X-Seven.

