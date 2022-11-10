"With him you can beat Roman" - Twitter explodes as Logan Paul hints at 'blockbuster' match with multi-time world champion

Wrestling fans have reacted to Logan Paul hinting at a match with WWE legend John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

Paul faced Roman Reigns at the Crown Jewel premium live event for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The night's main event was a hit as most fans enjoyed the social media star's incredible performance. He took The Tribal Chief to the limit and showcased several high-flying moves.

Following Crown Jewel, Cena took to social media to share a photo of Paul, which could have been a hint about his potential future program with the YouTube star.

Meanwhile, Paul reacted to Wrestle Ops' post about The Cenation Leader possibly returning to WWE for WrestleMania. Hence, many fans have demanded that the two stars lock horns inside the squared circle. In contrast, others suggested that Paul focus on the injuries he sustained at the Riyadh spectacle.

Here are some of the interesting fan tweets below:

Vince Russo pointed out a major issue with WWE following Logan Paul's match at Crown Jewel

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed Crown Jewel's main event and highlighted a possible flaw in the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the veteran claimed that there is something wrong with the promotion when an outsider performs better than 80 per cent of the stars on the roster.

Russo said:

"What came away from that was all the type from Logan Paul. Think about that. How sad is it when a non-wrestler is better than 80 percent of your roster? Something's wrong bro. Something's wrong when a guy that has three matches is better than 80 percent. There's an issue there, bro."

It will be exciting to see if Logan Paul will face John Cena at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 premium live event. The show is scheduled for April 1 and 2 next year in Los Angeles.

What are your thoughts on Paul facing Cena shortly? Sound off in the comments section below.

