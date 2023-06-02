"With my No.1" - Rhea Ripley sends a heartfelt message to real-life partner Buddy Matthews

Rhea Ripley took to social media to send a heartfelt message to her real-life partner, Buddy Matthews. She did so by reposting one of Matthew's recent Instagram stories.

In the story, Matthews shared a photo of his and Ripley's matching cars. The two own similar Ram trucks, as revealed by the current AEW star.

Reposting the same, Ripley shared a heartfelt message and even called Matthews her "No.1". Fans are used to seeing Ripley in wholesome exchanges with her on-screen partner, Dominik Mysterio.

Check out a screengrab of Ripley's Instagram story and message on social media:

Rhea Ripley recently spoke about Dominik Mysterio and his growth in WWE

Rhea Ripley played a major role in recruiting Dominik Mysterio into The Judgment Day. It's also safe to say that since Mysterio joined the faction, his WWE career has taken a complete turn.

The Eradicator recently discussed Dominik's growth in WWE. Speaking in an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, she discussed the work Dominik has put in over the past few months.

Ripley believes that Dom Dom is paving his own path and has also inspired the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion. She said:

"Seeing Dom's growth in the past few months has been incredible," Ripley said. "He's paving his own path. That's really inspiring to me. I don't think people give him the credit he deserves."

Ripley is currently in her first reign with the SmackDown Women's Championship. She won the belt by beating Charlotte Flair on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

For most of her marquee matches, Ripley is accompanied by Dominik, who was also ringside at Night of Champions. At the recent premium live event in Saudi Arabia, Ripley emphatically defeated Natalya in 69 seconds to retain her championship.

