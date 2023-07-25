With tattoo on the line Becky Lynch's match sees controversial ending on WWE RAW; future match set up 

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark, managing to evade one of the conditions laid out by Trish Stratus.

One of the stipulations laid out by Trish Stratus last week was that if the former RAW Women's Champion loses, she must get a 'Thank You, Trish' tattoo across her chest. Lynch had challenged the Hall of Famer to a bout at SummerSlam.

As soon as the match commenced, The Man pounced on Zoey Stark and attempted a pin within minutes. The two women brawled outside the ring as the crowd cheered in Lynch's favor.

Big Time Becks then took out the former NXT star on the barricade outside. When Becky Lynch rolled back in the ring, the Hall of Famer hit her with a headbutt giving an advantage to Stark.

The match's closing moments saw another distraction by Trish Stratus as she threw her face mask into the ring to distract the referee and prevent Stark from tapping out to the Dis-Arm-Her. Zoey Stark then rolled up Lynch for a pin, but The Man kicked out. Lynch then hit the Manhandle Slam to put away her opponent.

As a result of her win, Becky Lynch will now face Stratus at SummerSlam. The Man will also not have to get the dreaded tattoo across her chest or even get on her knees and say "Thank you, Trish" to the world.

Do you think Trish Stratus would accept Becky Lynch's rematch challenge? Sound off in the comments section below.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here