SmackDown star teases return of their old WWE entrance in light of new Triple H regime 

Current WWE Superstar Shotzi has teased a potential return to her old entrance following Triple H becoming the company's new creative head.

Since taking over from Vince McMahon as head of creative, The Game has brought back many stars as well as old gimmicks of performers that fans have enjoyed in the past. One entrance in particular that got fans out of their seats was Shotzi's, who came to the ring in a miniature tank.

After arriving on WWE's main roster, her signature vehicle was removed from her entrance. However, the SmackDown star may be getting her tank back after she teased its return via social media.

Despite earning some fans' respect, it could be argued that Shotzi is in need of a major creative boost to help further her popularity with the WWE Universe.

Triple H outlines his plans for WWE's creative structure

Since The Game became the company's new head of creative, the quality of both RAW and SmackDown has improved considerably.

Despite his early success, The King of Kings recently said on WWE's earnings call that he is looking at his new role as if it is his first day on the job.

"For me, I’ve been doing this for a long time, from behind the scenes in creative, from really almost the very beginning of my career here with WWE. I’m approaching it from a ‘first day’ what is working, what isn’t working, from the overall picture, all the day down to the smallest of details and really trying to create from there." H/T Fightful

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston Paul Levesque is next. His new role comes with great responsibility, he says, but he's confident in his team. WWE will appeal to existing fans and grow WWE universe along the way. Early days but there are signs of positive momentum. HHH talks Lesnar's front loader at Summerslam. Paul Levesque is next. His new role comes with great responsibility, he says, but he's confident in his team. WWE will appeal to existing fans and grow WWE universe along the way. Early days but there are signs of positive momentum. HHH talks Lesnar's front loader at Summerslam.

Triple H's next big creative test comes in a few short weeks at WWE's upcoming historic Premium Live Event, Clash At The Castle, taking place in Cardiff, Wales on September 3rd.

