“Without this, I’m not where I am today” - WWE official reflects on his early career in Ring of Honor

Ring of Honor was the launching pad for many of today's top WWE Superstars.

Top names like Seth Rollins (Tyler Black), Kevin Owens (Kevin Steen), and Sami Zayn (El Generico) got their big break in Ring of Honor, which eventually led them to RAW or SmackDown.

Fourteen years ago, Ring of Honor secured a weekly television series on HDNet that involved current WWE official Adam Pearce. Pearce took to social media today to reflect upon the milestone and admitted that he wouldn't be where he is today without ROH.

"Without this, I'm not where I am today. My gratitude forever to those that made it possible. *Praying hands emoji*," Adam Pearce said in a tweet.

Multiple former WWE Superstars took part in this week's Ring of Honor television tapings

Over the weekend, Ring of Honor began filming its weekly television show again at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Professional wrestling has quite a bit of history with Universal Studios, as WCW, IMPACT Wrestling, and All Elite Wrestling have all taped content at these soundstages over the last several decades.

Multiple former WWE Superstars took part in the first week of television tapings that are scheduled to air this Thursday night on Honor Club, including:

Ring of Honor World Champion Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro)

Maria Kanellis

Mike Bennett (Mike Kanellis)

Blake Christian (Trey Baxter)

Gran Metalik

Timothy Thatcher

Other former RAW and SmackDown Superstars who appeared throughout the weekend's tapings include Ring of Honor Television Champion Samoa Joe and Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena (Ember Moon).

ROH Supercard of Honor will take place in Los Angeles on WrestleMania 39 weekend, specifically on March 31 at 7 PM EST.

What do you make of Adam Pearce's comments? Are you happy that Ring of Honor is back to running weekly television programming? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

