Wobbly Walrus revealed as new member of Firefly Fun House

It's been a long time coming but the Firefly Fun House has a new member. After fans were teased a new arrival on last week's Friday Night SmackDown, it was revealed tonight that Wobbly Walrus has arrived in the Fun House.

Wobbly Walrus is most-likely a dig at Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman has long been referred to as a "walrus" by the likes of Stephanie McMahon and others throughout his tenure in WWE. Since he has been instrumental in the reinvention of Roman Reigns as the top star on SmackDown, it makes sense to add such a character to the Fun House.

During this week's episode of the Firefly Fun House, Bray Wyatt initially tried to introduce a character named "Persevering Parrot," but forgot to cut holes in the container holding the character. That brought forth the Chairman of the Board himself, puppet Vince McMahon.

McMahon said that Wyatt had been losing a lot of things lately, like the WWE Universal Championship and the parrot. Because of that, he forced Wyatt to accept an advisor to help "run" things in the Firefly Fun House. Before long, we were introduced to the newest member of the wacky gang, Wobbly Walrus.

It was clearly a dig at Paul Heyman as he is the new advocate of Roman Reigns. Whatever happens, this reveal is much better than the anonymous RAW GM from years past and the huge fake spider in Rowan's cage. How will Wyatt and Wobbly Walrus co-manage the fun house?