Woman addresses "horrific car crash" after Vince McMahon incident

Fresh details have emerged after former WWE owner Vince McMahon was reportedly involved in a car accident last Thursday. The accident took place around 9 AM in Connecticut while McMahon was in his 2024 Bentley, according to TMZ.

There were no injuries reported from the incident, and now a woman who was involved in it has issued a public statement. Barbara Doran, founder and CEO of BD8 Capital Partners, has posted the details of the ordeal on Facebook.

Doran, who was driving a 2023 BMW 430, described the incident as "horrific" while sharing the photos of the car crash.

"Lucky to have survived a horrific car crash on the way up to catch the ferry to Martha's Vineyard last Thursday morning. Both cars totaled. Vince McMahon @Mr. McMahon /#VinceMcMahon, former chair of WWE, hit me going 80-90mph as I drove in the right lane of the narrow Merritt Highway [built in the 1930s]. I and the dog are mostly fine, but was lucky to have kept control of the car, more or less, as I shot off the road after being catapulted over 100 yards," she wrote at the start of her post.

The crash report obtained by TMZ details that Vince McMahon's Bentley rammed into the back of the BMW and then struck a median wooden-beam guardrail. As the debris from the collision flew into the left side of the two-lane highway, a third vehicle, a Ford Fusion, ended up crashing as well.

In her Facebook post, Doran also described what led to the accident.

"An unmarked state trooper had been following him as he sped in and out of cars down the highway and had just turned his lights on to pull McMahon over, but he was not in time. Both front wheels of McMahon’s Bentley were sheared off, and his airbags deployed, probably saving him from significant injury. The trooper told me afterwards that McMahon saw me last minute and swerved, smashing into my left rear, but that if he had hit me full on, there might’ve been a very different ending for me," she added.

Doran mentioned that while she was shaking for a "good twenty minutes, she was largely unscathed. Reportedly, all three drivers were wearing seatbelts and were able to come out of the situation without any serious concerns. All three cars were later towed from the scene.

Vince McMahon issued a court summons

While Vince McMahon escaped the scene without any injuries, he is scheduled to appear in a Connecticut court next month. The former WWE Chairman was issued a summons for violating two Connecticut General Statutes. One for reckless driving and the other for following too closely, resulting in an accident.

Notably, the car accident took place hours before the news of WWE legend Hulk Hogan's passing broke out last Thursday.

