Woman says she 'melted' when she saw The Great Khali; he has an epic one-word reaction

The Great Khali just had a hilarious interaction with a woman in a new video shared by popular Indian YouTuber Fukra Insaan.

Khali made a name for himself with his stint in WWE that kicked off back in 2006. He has bagged a long list of accolades since then and is a WWE Hall of Famer.

The Great Khali recently appeared in a video made by Indian YouTuber Fukra Insaan. The dating challenge video is titled "GREAT KHALI VS 11 SUPER MODELS." The first woman that was introduced had nothing but praise for the WWE legend. Here's what she said:

"I'm speechless now that I'm in front of you. I thought that I would say a lot of things to you, but I just melted upon seeing you." [1:05-1:10]

Khali seemed surprised by the woman's comment and simply replied with a one-word question:

'Really?'

The Great Khali's best friend Natalya wants him to return to WWE

Khali shares a special bond with WWE Superstar Natalya. The two veterans have been the best of friends for quite some time now. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Natalya stated that she wants to see Khali make a return to WWE:

“Oh, I would love for The Great Khali to come back. He’s a very good friend of mine, he’s beloved in India, and he’s also a WWE Hall Of Famer, but he’s so special, and he’s such a special person, and you think about the work he’s done in WWE, and the work he’s done in Hollywood. When Khali [was in WWE], we would travel together, and anywhere we went, somebody would approach Khali, and they would be like, ‘Sir, we know you from this or that or WWE or The Longest Yard.’ He never, ever turned down a photo, he took a picture with everyone, and I can’t tell you how many swarms of people would come up to him and ask for a picture." [H/T Fightful]

It remains to be seen if Khali ever makes a return to the squared circle. He certainly seems content with his life at this point and has done it all in pro wrestling, including a World Heavyweight title win.

