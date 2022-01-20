Women’s Champion revealed as next guest on Stone Cold’s Broken Skull Sessions

Big Time Becks is the next guest on The Broken Skull Sessions.

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin's popular sit-down talk show on Peacock and the WWE Network will continue in 2022, and one of the biggest names in the company is set to be next in the hot seat.

This afternoon, WWE Network took to social media to announce that the first episode of Broken Skull Sessions in 2022 will feature none other than RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Tweeting out:

"The first #BrokenSkullSessions of 2022 comes your way Friday, 1/28 on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else, and it's BIG TIME. @steveaustinBSR @BeckyLynchWWE"

This is Becky Lynch's first appearance on the Broken Skull Sessions

Becky Lynch and Steve Austin have interacted on WWE programming and Austin's USA Network show, Straight Up Steve Austin. But this is the first time the two will sit down for a full-length interview.

Steve Austin has a history of getting the most out of his guests on the show, and there is no doubt that he'll have plenty he would want talk to Big Time Becks about. The RAW Women's Champion has had an eventful last several years of her WWE career.

There is no telling precisely what Stone Cold and The Man will discuss in this episode. But if the previous episodes are any indication, Austin will attempt chronicle Lynch's entire professional wrestling career.

Those who aren't familiar with what Lynch did before signing with WWE should certainly be in for a treat.

