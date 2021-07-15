"Won't pay for a thing" - Edge comments on his friendship with former WWE star in real life

This week's episode of 'The Kurt Angle Show' was a special one as Edge joined the AdFreeShows podcast for a great interview.

Edge, Kurt Angle, and host Paul Bromwell took a stroll down memory lane and recalled many vital moments from The Rated-R Superstar's career.

Edge and Kurt Angle were travelling buddies in the early 2000s, and their backstage group also contained Christian and Rhyno.

The quartet was known as Team RECK, and they even had a run together on WWE TV. While reminiscing about his days on Team RECK, Edge revealed a hilarious story about former United States Champion Rhyno.

Team RECK shared the same car while on the road, and Rhyno always found a way to evade toll expenses. Edge stated that the current IMPACT Wrestling star would often come up with an excuse not to pay for anything when they moved between cities.

Edge and Team RECK didn't buy Rhyno's excuses

Edge also explained the dynamics of the group and noted that they meshed well on all levels. Team RECK was a perfect fit from a wrestling and character standpoint, and Rhyno's intimidating presence made it a unique coalition.

Edge also remembered one of Rhyno's one-line promos for Kurt Angle and the collective reaction of all members of the faction. Here's what Edge had to say:

"I mean, my guy, you can see the smile on my face. I'm with my buddies because we all rode together. We all like, whether all four of us got in the same car together or maybe not because Rhyno can be a bit of a thing. Won't pay for a thing. Like we'll get to tolls, 'Oh sorry guys, my wallet's in the trunk.' Yeah, okay, Rhyno. But it really was so much fun, you know, when you can go out there and perform with guys you consider friends that you have a chemistry with. Not only that too, like comedic chemistry, not just the wrestling chemistry but also the character chemistry and the comedic timing, and then you throw Rhyno into that mix as this kind of, like, a juggernaut of a character who doesn't say much. Like, I'll never forget that one pre-tape where he says, 'I'll make them bleed for you, Kurt.' We all just kind of went!"

Kurt Angle added that Rhyno was hilarious and entertaining in real life, unlike the former Hardcore Champion's psychotic on-screen gimmick.

"It's crazy, Edge! His personality outside the ring is completely opposite. He is hilarious; he is funny. He is entertaining. He gets on TV; he just wants to be a Psycho," Kurt Angle chimed in.

Team RECK was one of the many WWE stables that stayed together even after the cameras stopped rolling. Edge, Christian, Kurt Angle, and Rhyno were friends in real life who helped each other tremendously on the road during one of WWE's most competitive eras.

