"Wonder who she pis*ed off," "She deserves better"- WWE's treatment of 15-time champion causes major uproar among fans

WWE's treatment of Dana Brooke has been a cause of major concern among wrestling fans, and many took to Twitter to air their grievances.

The 34-year-old has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly a decade but hasn't really been involved in any memorable storyline. This week on RAW, she wrestled in her first singles match on TV programming in nearly six months but wasn't given much opportunity to showcase her talent. Brooke took on Rhea Ripley in a singles action, but the bout was over within a few minutes. The Nightmare continued to attack Dana after the bell before Natalya came out to make the save.

Other than the inconsistent booking, there have also been cases of WWE allegedly removing fans' signs from arenas on multiple occasions that supported the former 24/7 champion.

Many fans voiced their displeasure with Dana Brooke's treatment on social media, and many demanded that she be given a proper opportunity:

Jugsss ✨ @itsmejugal_



Dana was given ONLY 1 chance at the RAW title. And that too being a squash? How is this fair? She was never given a fair opportunity to showcase her abilities. This breaks my heart



Shayla 💖💖#TrinPact @kamisha8906 @itsmejugal_ @DanaBrookeWWE I know it breaks my heart but one day she will have her moment and it going to be epic @itsmejugal_ @DanaBrookeWWE I know it breaks my heart but one day she will have her moment and it going to be epic

Christopher Goddelle @MFC_fanatic @itsmejugal_ @DanaBrookeWWE Her first live raw match in a while and she doesn't even get 2 minutes!? The hell @itsmejugal_ @DanaBrookeWWE Her first live raw match in a while and she doesn't even get 2 minutes!? The hell

Dana Brooke also had an awkward moment with a young fan during her entrance which caught the attention of Twitterati. Click here to know more about it.

WWE Hall of Famer's suggestion for the women's division could help stars like Dana Brooke

Despite being a part of the global juggernaut for nearly a decade, Dana Brooke has only won the 24/7 Championship. While she has competed for other titles as well, she has always ended up short.

During a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T suggested that WWE should introduce a secondary title for the women's division.

"Yeah, I think so. I think it's definitely something that don't give the ladies a chance to shine a little bit more. Give the ladies a little bit more to work for. That secondary championship, I think, would definitely motivate just about everything in the women's division. I think the men got enough titles to go around to make, everybody feel a certain way and give everybody that something they need to work a little bit harder to achieve, you know, goal per se, next level per se. But I think the women definitely need something," he said.

Introducing a new title could help rejuvenate the career of certain female stars who have been treading water over the last few months. Dana Brooke and Piper Niven recently put on an excellent match on WWE Main Event, proving that they deserve better opportunities on TV programming.

