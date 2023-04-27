WWE has to introduce a new secondary championship for the women's division, urges Hall of Famer Booker T

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes the company should introduce a new secondary title for the women's division.

Male superstars currently have five championships to fight for on the main roster: the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, Undisputed Tag Team Titles, United States Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and the newly introduced World Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, the women's division has three titles: the SmackDown Women's Championship, the RAW Women's Title, and the Women's Tag Team Titles.

Over the past few years, a few superstars have called for the company to introduce a new championship for the women's division. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T supported the idea, stating a secondary title would motivate the WWE ladies.

"Yeah, I think so. I think it's definitely something that don't give the ladies a chance to shine a little bit more. Give the ladies a little bit more to work for. That secondary championship, I think, would definitely motivate just about everything, you know, in the women's division. I think the men got enough titles to go around to make, you know, everybody feel a certain way and give everybody that something they need to work a little bit harder to achieve, you know, goal per se, next level per se. But I think the women definitely need something," he said. [1:06:01 to:1:06:36]

Dana Brooke wanted the WWE 24/7 Championship to transition into a Women's Intercontinental Title

Dana Brooke has previously expressed her desire to see the 24/7 Championship transition into a Women's Intercontinental title. However, the 24/7 title was retired after Triple H took over the creative process following Vince McMahon's retirement last year.

In an interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston last November, the 15-time 24/7 Champion explained why she supported that idea.

"You know what's crazy? You took the thought out of my head. I've been wanting to transition the 24/7 Title into an IC Title. I think it would be amazing. We're building a roster. We have amazing women on the roster. With everyone coming back, why not? We have the tag team titles, but not everyone is teamed up. You have the storylines that are going for the women's title, but the rest are just little stories within the mix. Why not go for an IC Title? This way, it's not secondary. It's just another thing to pour your heart and soul in and have that title and be given that opportunity and enhance the women's division," Brooke said. [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

