Former champion reacts to fan's sign once again being removed by WWE during RAW

After a WWE fan recently had their sign removed during an episode of RAW that was made to cheer on Dana Brooke, it seems company officials are doubling down on their desire for fans to show no support to the performer.

Brooke has been with World Wrestling Entertainment since 2013, and while she possesses an incredible amount of athleticism, she has rarely been given a chance to showcase her skills.

Last night during RAW, a fan took to social media to tell her that his sign, which featured a message of support towards her, was removed by security just minutes after it was seen on TV.

"I’m so sorry this happened! I love the support and getting the message across!!!" tweeted Brooke.

Dana Brooke's last match on Monday Night RAW took place on November 14, 2022, where she convincingly lost to former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, IYO SKY.

Dana Brooke is open to challenges outside of WWE

With fans being able to access other products outside of the World Wrestling Entertainment bubble these days, other companies and stars are beginning to prosper.

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, the former 24/7 Champion was asked if she would ever be interested in performing for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

"Yeah! It’s amazing because I do work with quite a few girls that have that experience as well, too, in the WWE ring. And it always feels like they push me to my limits. They elevate me. They bring out what’s best in me. But WWE is always home. It feels like it’s always home. So, given that opportunity, I would have to talk it over, and we would go from there." (H/T EWrestling News)

Over the years, World Wrestling Entertainment has signed multiple star performers from New Japan, such as Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, and Finn Balor.

What are your thoughts on the company's seemingly continued mistreatment of Dana Brooke? Let us know in the comments section below.

