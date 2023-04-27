37-year-old top WWE RAW star will not win the new World Heavyweight Championship, believes Booker T

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T does not believe Cody Rhodes will win the new World Heavyweight Championship.

Earlier this year, Rhodes returned from injury to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match and earn a shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39. Although The American Nightmare had a fierce battle with The Tribal Chief at The Show of Shows, he lost the bout after interference from Solo Sikoa.

Last Monday, Triple H introduced a new world title on RAW. Many fans have since speculated that the company might have created the championship for Rhodes to win it.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T predicted that Rhodes would continue chasing Reigns' title instead of eyeing the new World Heavyweight Championship.

"[I think it still ends with him and Roman] Yeah, I do too. Like I said, I don't even wanna book what Cody's gonna go, but I'm just saying the belt opens up a lot of doors for a lot of talent on the roster, and I think those doors need to be open. [They created the new title for Cody Rhodes?] I don't think so at all. I think that the plan is still on course as far as Cody Rhodes' destiny to win the WWE Championship [is concerned], it can only really be done with Roman where it's gonna have the ultimate effect." [57:38 - 58:10]

Booker T believes Seth Rollins could be the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion

While Booker T does not see Cody Rhodes winning the new World Heavyweight Championship, the current NXT color commentator believes Seth Rollins could be the first to hold the title.

On the same episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T explained why Rollins deserves to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

"Seth Rollins, as good as he is, he's been having to play second fiddle for quite some time because we got to get [someone else their] shine. And that's just the way the business always has been. And I give Seth Rollins big props for being able to stand in the background and say, 'Okay, let me just do some character-building until my time comes back around.' Lot of guys wouldn't have that same attitude or mentality. They'd bounce and go to AEW, I'm serious. When I see guys like Seth Rollins weather their storm and now the storm has passed, the sun is shining and though it is the Big Gold Belt, oh my God!" [56:34 - 57:13]

