5 WWE Superstars who could win the new World Heavyweight Championship first

WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H has just announced the return of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship title, donning a new look. The unveiling was well-received by fans as the crowd roared upon seeing the belt.

Since the title’s introduction in 2002, the belt has been wrapped around several of the promotion’s best superstars including Triple H, who was the inaugural champion. He won the title, which was retired in 2013, an impressive five times during his entire pro-wrestling career.

Now that Big Gold is back, quite a few WWE Superstars who could win the returning title come to mind. The following are just five of them:

#5 LA Knight

WWE Superstar LA Knight has so much charisma that despite being a heel, not to mention getting L after L every match (especially against Bray Wyatt), fans are still cheering for him. He has the tools and superb mic skills to cut great promos, be a main eventer, and even a world champion.

He does not back down against whoever he’s facing as was evident during his feud with Wyatt. With some good booking, Knight could well be on his way to superstardom and winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

#4 Bobby Lashley

The All Mighty Bobby Lashley could potentially win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship if given a shot at it.

Lashley is a highly decorated WWE Superstar, and is a two-time WWE and ECW World Champion. However, he is yet to win a World Heavyweight Championship. Now that the title has made a surprise comeback, he could have the chance to win it.

It was during this week’s episode of RAW that Lashley was seen going at it against current United States Champion Austin Theory during their segment before being joined by Bronson Reed, Mr. Nice Guy himself. All three made no secret of wanting a shot at the new belt.

Lashley is a force to be reckoned with and, having taken down some of the best in the industry, would prove to be a worthy champion.

#3 Drew McIntyre

Another WWE Superstar who could win the WWE World Heavyweight Champion is Drew McIntyre. Like the superstars on this list, The Scottish Warrior is one of the promotion’s workhorses and is able to slug it out inside the ring even if he’s under the weather.

He has defeated the likes of Goldberg, Randy Orton, and even The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar. He has been out of the world title scene for quite a while now, and it is high time for him to finally get back in there.

#2 Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes’ name likely came to mind for most fans when Triple H announced the return of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. One of the reasons Rhodes came back to WWE was to win that gold his legendary father, Dusty Rhodes, never won.

After suffering a torn pectoral muscle in 2022, he made a well-received comeback at this year’s Royal Rumble. He went on to earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Unfortunately, he came up short after interference from The Bloodline’s Enforcer Solo Sikoa, which resulted in The Tribal Chief retaining the belts.

While there are fans rooting for him to win the recently revealed championship title, some analysts and fans alike are not down with the idea. They believe that if he captures the World Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming Night of Champions, it will be seen as him virtually admitting Reigns is an unbeatable adversary.

But if such a scenario happens, it would still be interesting provided he and Reigns face off anew inside the ring: Champion versus champion with their belts on the line.

#1 WWE Seth Rollins is also worthy of winning the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins is also favored to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Like Drew McIntyre, it has been a while since The Architect has won a major title in the promotion.

During this week’s episode of RAW, Rollins may well seem to have expressed his interest in winning the returning title. He even took a shot at his former Shield teammate for being a part-timer. He said:

“Roman Reigns would like you to believe that everybody wants what he has, everybody wants to be him. But the truth is, some of us still want to fight! And this (pointing at the belt) is an opportunity for us to fight! This is an opportunity for us to push the industry forward! This is an opportunity for us to have a world heavyweight championship, it’s about more than just politics and part-timers!”

Prior to his comment that night, we heard “you deserve it” chants from the Chicago crowd. It's a clear indication that fans like the idea of him winning it.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes