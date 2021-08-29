"Words were exchanged" - Bruce Prichard comments on Batista's backstage fight with WWE Legend 

Bruce Prichard opened up about Batista's infamous backstage fight with Booker T in 2006, during a recent episode of his Something to Wrestle podcast on AdFreeShows.com.

Booker T and Batista got into a non-kayfabe physical altercation during a WWE commercial shoot ahead of SummerSlam 2006. Several details about the incident have been disclosed over the years by both men.

Bruce Prichard revealed that while he wasn't backstage when the fight went down, the two had some friction for quite some time that ended up exploding into a full-fledged conflict.

Prichard said that Booker T never backed down from a fight, and it didn't matter who stood in front of the WWE Hall of Famer. The WWE executive added that both superstars exchanged words before engaging in an all-out brawl.

"I wasn't there. All I remember hearing about is that there had been some tension between Booker and Batista for quite some time, and for whatever reason, they got to a commercial shoot, and words were exchanged, back and forth. Knowing Booker the way that I know, I think, as Booker says, he'd rather fight than pretty much do anything else. And they, you know, being a guy also at that time kind of fancied himself that he'd like to fight. From those that were there, words were exchanged. They walked out to the side of the house and went to start a fight, locked up at some point," revealed Bruce Prichard.

Bruce Prichard also revealed his take on why the fight occurred

WWE personnel and roster members intervened to break up the fight, and Prichard felt both men must have later regretted having the scuffle.

Bruce Prichard recalled seeing no marks on either Batista or Booker T. The former WWE manager felt the dispute was stupid and just escalated due to the adrenaline of two jacked-up athletes.

"Four people were between them, but you know, both guys came back; I don't remember seeing marks on anybody. You know, it's one of those silly stupid things, where, it's like, 'Hey f**k you, f**k you, yeah, let's go!' And you go, and everybody is in between you, and you realize, 'God, damn thank God everybody was between us. I didn't want to fight this guy. You know what I mean?' Bruce Prichard added.

