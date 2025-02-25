World Champion Gunther gives an unexpected star a huge opportunity on RAW

Gunther came out on RAW tonight, having changed from his suit to regular ring gear, and informed General Manager Adam Pearce that he would offer himself for a match on RAW before Elimination Chamber 2025. An unexpected superstar got a shot at the World Heavyweight Champion. This would be Akira Tozawa.

The Ring General Gunther was on the Monday Night Show and, in the early stage of his promo, said that he was initially angry at the idea of having to face Jey Uso in his World Heavyweight Title defense at WrestleMania 41. However, he now sees it as an opportunity to humiliate him on the biggest stage possible.

Explaining that Adam Pearce couldn't resist the opportunity of his World Champion wrestling on RAW, he hand-picked an opponent - who turned out to be Akira Tozawa, in an unexpected twist.

The Ring General said that he picked out the Japanese star because, earlier in the show, he saw Tozawa doing a TikTok dance along with Otis and Maxxine Dupri. He then, in typical bully fashion, tried to manhandle Tozawa.

Surprisingly enough, Tozawa fought back and put up a very respectable fight - especially when looking at the massive size difference they have. Remember that Akira Tozawa is an ex-Cruiserweight Champion.

The World Champion obviously picked up the win, but Otis stopped a post-match attack. He was attacked from behind by Gunther when he was tending to Tozawa. Jey Uso then came to the rescue.

