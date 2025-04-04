World Champion injured; may not be able to wrestle at huge show

A top world champion has suffered a "bad injury." As a result, may not be able to wrestle at an upcoming event.

TNA first announced that Joe Hendry had suffered a shoulder injury during his brawl with Elijah and was hurt. The promotion also said that further updates would be made available in time.

".@JoeHendry suffered a shoulder injury during the chaotic brawl moments ago. Updates will be provided as soon as they’re available."

In the video, Joe Hendry is shown getting examined. He refused to go to the hospital, but the medical personnel did not have it. The doctor said it was his call, and Hendry could not move the shoulder, so he had to go.

"Listen, Joe. We got to get you to the hospital. I need a film to make sure this isn't torn... Joe listen to me, I make the call. You're the TNA World Champion. I need to make sure you can still compete. We have to get a film on the shoulder. You can't move it, it hurts. You got to, man. It's my job to take care of you."

Gia Miller also provided an update on the TNA World Champion's injury moments later. The ringside physician informed us they had an MRI on Hendry's injury and found a Grade Three severe sprain to his rotator cuff. This has thrown doubt over his match at Rebellion.

Will the World Champion Joe Hendry be able to wrestle at TNA Rebellion?

The doctor shared an update via Gia Miller, who revealed the injury was bad. He said that these injuries are never certain and that people's recovery periods differ, so he may not be able to wrestle at Rebellion.

"We just found out from the hospital, here in St. Joseph, Missouri. They did an MRI and found that it was a grade three severe sprain to his rotator cuff. It's a bad injury... We just don't know. Sometimes, some people recover quicker and longer, it just depends on the person. But this is the TNA World Champion. This is Joe Hendry. And I know that you believe, I believe, we all believe that if anyone can pull this off, Joe can."

However, he added that if anyone could make it to the show and wrestle, it was Joe Hendry.

