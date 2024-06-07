World Champion predicts massive loss for Damian Priest's at WWE Clash at the Castle against Drew McIntyre (Exclusive)

While Damian Priest has only been the World Heavyweight Champion for just over 60 days, a veteran thinks he will be suffering a massive loss at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland Premium Live Event. According to the veteran, EC3, Drew McIntyre is due for his first major win in a long time.

Priest and McIntyre are set to go up against each other at the upcoming PLE in Scotland, with the former's belt on the line. Despite Damian being a talented superstar in his own right, EC3 believes that the Scottish Warrior will be taking the win in the fight. Considering how often Drew has missed out on major wins over the last few months, it would certainly be a momentous occasion for him.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 said that he was expecting Drew to pull off a victory:

"Do I think? Ya I do. Do I hope? Ya I do. Drew, ya he is a friend of mine. But he is also like a world class talent. World class human. A+ game on social media as of late. But, you know when he had the match with Brock, that was there in the Covid season and it was kind of like right? It didn't have the reaction. It didn't have that momentous feeling. What happened to WrestleMania, opening the show kind of like, with the switch happenening. It didn't have that momentous feeling," said EC3. [0:47 onwards]

EC3 further explained how Drew McIntyre's potential win at WWE Clash at the Castle was already earned

According to EC3, Drew McIntyre has paid his dues more than enough when it comes to his career in WWE, and as such deserves a title reign.

Adding to his previous comments on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, he also added that if Drew managed to win the title in his own backyard in Scotland, it would make for one of the biggest moments of his WWE career.

"I think Drew as a performer, individual, an artist, an athlete, a win in Scotland. The reaction, like, everything we have ever been through in all of our lives or our careers sometimes comes down to just having one feeling one time that you can't ever recreate or ever recapture. But I think him taking that [win] in Scotland, will provide that. He has earned it," said EC3. [1:25 onwards]

As of now, only time will tell how the title match at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland between the two big men will pan out and whether McIntyre can hold onto the World Heavyweight Championship if he manages to pick up the win in Glasgow.

