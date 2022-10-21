"Worst booking decision of the past decade" - Wrestling fans criticize Roman Reigns for completing 200 days as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Wrestling fans on social media were highly critical of Roman Reigns completing 200 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Reigns, who has held the Universal Championship for over 700 days, won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 by beating Brock Lesnar, unifying the company's world titles in the process.

Since becoming a dual champion, The Tribal Chief has defended his title on a few occasions. He has now reached a major milestone as the Undisputed Champion. However, not all of the WWE Universe is happy with Reigns as a double champion.

Taking to Twitter, fans expressed their criticism towards the 37-year-old and asked for the WWE Title to be taken from him.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

Murtaza Syed @TweetAliTweet_ @WrestleOps @WWE 200 days of something he didnt need to hv in the first place, was already killing it as the universal champion. @WrestleOps @WWE 200 days of something he didnt need to hv in the first place, was already killing it as the universal champion.

Vasu @NotVasu0 @WrestleOps @WWE One of the most boring WWE title reign I've ever seen. @WrestleOps @WWE One of the most boring WWE title reign I've ever seen.

However, a portion of fans disagreed, as they seem to have enjoyed Roman's title run so far.

Check out the WWE Universe celebrating Roman Reigns' recent milestone:

Roman Reigns' run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Since winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 38, Roman Reigns has defended his title on a few occasions.

His first title defense was against Matt Riddle on SmackDown, whom he beat in an incredible back-and-forth match. Riddle, who previously lost the RAW Tag Team Championships with Randy Orton, failed to capture his first world title in WWE.

The Head of the Table then followed up with a rematch with Brock Lesnar. The two men ran it back in a Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam, with Reigns retaining the title. This now-infamous bout saw The Beast Incarnate flip the ring midway through the contest.

For his latest title defense, The Tribal Chief defeated Drew McIntyre in the UK. In the main event of Clash at the Castle, McIntyre unsuccessfully challenged for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. He lost the match after interference from Solo Sikoa.

Reigns' next defense will be against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Do you think Roman Reigns is better off without the WWE Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

