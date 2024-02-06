"Worst wrestler I have ever seen" "Needs more time in NXT" - WWE fans urge Triple H to make a change following 26-year-old's loss on RAW

Triple H-led WWE RAW this week was another stacked event ahead of the Elimination Chamber, which is under three weeks' time.

One match that many fans have pulled up fault with is the short mixed tag team bout between The Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders. Maxxine Dupri teamed with Akira Tozawa against Ivar and Valhalla, and the former came up short.

Maxxine botched a move in the corner within the opening seconds of the match before almost missing her backflip into a jump. Fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Dupri, who has now wrestled several matches but believes she hasn't yet improved.

Fans commented that the 26-year-old should work as a backstage manager for her team rather than an active in-ring member, while others pushed for her to be sent back to NXT.

Dupri hasn't been wrestling for long since she was part of a storyline where Chad Gable was training her to make her in-ring debut, but ahead of her time with The Alpha Academy, she was a manager for Maximum Male Models. She has mostly been seen as a manager, and comparing her to some of the biggest stars in the women's division is harsh.

Does Maxxine Dupri have a future on WWE's main roster?

Many WWE Superstars have had a much more challenging start to their career, and it's tough making an in-ring debut on a main roster show. Dupri will climb through the ranks on RAW, much like Trish Stratus, who was able to make mistakes in her early career before going on to become one of the company's biggest legends.

Dupri is still very fresh and has already tested her mettle against Rhea Ripley and Valhalla, who have been wrestling for many years. Maxxine has a role on RAW as a member of The Alpha Academy and could now spend her time putting the hours in to improve to be a part of WrestleMania.

Do you think Maxxine Dupri has shown improvement on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

