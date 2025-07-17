"Would have been crazy" - Seth Rollins finally addresses The Rock's transcendence in WWE; discusses Bloodline legend's Family Tree

Seth Rollins commented on The Rock's rise in WWE and beyond while discussing his ties with the real-life Bloodline. Rollins, who is currently out with a knee injury, had nothing but praise for The Final Boss.

Ad

The Visionary might be dealing with an injury, but it didn't stop him from being the guest host on The Rich Eisen Show. He showed his sports knowledge on Wednesday, showcasing a possible future as an on-air analyst and personality.

During one of the segments of the show, co-host TJ Jefferson asked Mr. Money in the Bank which WWE Superstar is the equivalent of tennis legend Serena Williams. After some tinkering, Seth Rollins compared Williams to The Rock due to his family ties and success as an individual.

Ad

Trending

"He had his family already. His family tree had already been deeply ingrained in our industry. And for him to come in to put that expectation on him would have been crazy. You're going to take everything that your dad and your uncles and all that, and you're going to take that to the next level and you're going to make it. But he had a vision to be bigger than wrestling, to transcend his sport," Rollins said. [From 11:45 - 12:06]

Ad

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Ad

The Rock was born into a wrestling family, a third-generation star and a member of the Anoa'i Family. He exceeded expectations, turning into one of the greatest WWE Superstars in history. He wasn't satisfied, so he conquered Hollywood and became one of its most bankable stars.

As for Serena Williams, she was overshadowed by her older sister Venus Williams early in their careers. She eventually turned into one of, if not the greatest, female tennis players ever. She also turned herself into a brand that's recognized worldwide.

Ad

Seth Rollins provides an update on his injured knee

During his match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event, Seth Rollins suffered a right knee injury. It appeared to be legitimate when Knight quickly hit the BFT for the pin, which seemed to be an audible from backstage.

Rollins was reportedly on crutches at WWE Evolution, though there have been conflicting updates regarding his injury. The Visionary finally broke his silence about the matter on Wednesday's hosting gig of The Rich Eisen Show, explaining what happened when he went to see a specialist in Birmingham, Alabama.

Ad

"There was some imaging. It was a little too swollen, so we’re going to take another look, hopefully in a week or two here in LA. Trying to get some sort of firm diagnosis, and we can go from there. I am not a doctor. I only know my body and what I feel. What I feel is that this is going to be me out for an extended period of time," Rollins said. [H/T: VICE.com]

Ad

Seth Rollins is hoping to get healthy by WrestleMania 42 next year. Fans will have to wait to see what the official diagnosis is once the swelling in his knee subsides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE