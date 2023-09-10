"Would be a five-star match" - WWE legend could return after four years for a match against Bobby Lashley, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter firmly believes Bobby Lashley and Batista could have a five-star match if they were to step inside the WWE ring.

The Animal last wrestled at WrestleMania 35, where he lost to his former friend turned rival Triple H. Following the show, the 54-year-old announced his retirement from the business to focus on his thriving acting career in Hollywood.

However, recent comments by Bobby Lashley about his desire to face Batista have gotten fans wondering if the latter would step back inside the ring. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter said that he would love to see the former WWE Champion make a return.

The senior journalist also believes that if Lashley and Batista got inside the squared circle, they could have a match for the ages.

"I would love to see him come back, and he against Lashley, I think, would be a five-star match," said Bill Apter. [1:13 - 1:20]

Check out the full video below:

Bill Apter on WWE legend Batista's drawing power

Elsewhere in the video, Bill Apter mentioned how he was impressed with The Animal's work right from his early days in the wrestling business.

Apter also explained that since Batista has carved out a successful movie career, his popularity has only risen, and he has become a bigger draw than ever.

"I have known Batista since he started training at the Wild Samoan camp in Pennsylvania. And he always impressed me because he was a good wrestler, he's a powerhouse, and he's a great guy. So, drawing power because of his Hollywood status now, coming back against a guy like Bobby Lashley, yeah!" added Apter. [1:53 - 2:15]

Expand Tweet

Bobby Lashley is currently a part of WWE SmackDown's roster, where he has formed a new heel alliance with The Street Profits.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.