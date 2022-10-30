"Would be legendary!" - Wrestling world demands a segment between The Bloodline and 50-year-old WWE veteran

The wrestling world has demanded a segment featuring The Bloodline and WWE veteran R-Truth.
On the latest episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns and his stablemates were once again seen breaking character, courtesy of Sami Zayn's hilarious antics. Following a heated confrontation between Zayn and Jey Uso, The Tribal Chief demanded peace between his stablemates.
In the aftermath of this week's SmackDown, a Twitter user suggested that a segment between Bloodline and R-Truth must happen at some point. Truth, a former United States Champion, holds a reputation for having great comedic timing. His sense of humor was recently on display in NXT during a segment between him, Grayson Waller, and Wes Lee.
In reaction to the same, fans also called for a segment between Reigns' heel stable and R-Truth.
The WWE Universe suggested that the segment would be legendary. One Twitter user claimed that it could very well be the segment of the year. It's safe to say fans want Zayn and Truth to interact on TV.
Check out the Twitter reactions:
Solo Sikoa has said that Sami Zayn is like family to The Bloodline
Since joining The Bloodline at Clash at the Castle, Solo Sikoa has been running through his opponents on the blue brand.
He has also developed an interesting relationship with Sami Zayn, with the two stablemates working closely with each other.
During a recent interview with GiveMeSport, the former NXT North American Champion claimed that Zayn is now like family to him and his stablemates. Sikoa added that The Honorary Uce is here to help the faction.
"Sami, he’s family now. He’s in The Bloodline, but really getting to know him, he’s there. Like, he is there to help. It’s pretty cool."
On the latest edition of SmackDown, Solo and Zayn teamed up to be on the losing side against Ridge Holland and Butch, thanks to a miscommunication between The Honorary Uce and Jey Uso.
However, Bloodline's focus will now shift to Crown Jewel, where Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul.
Would you like to see Bloodline and R-Truth in a segment? Sound off in the comments section.
Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.