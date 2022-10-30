"Would be legendary!" - Wrestling world demands a segment between The Bloodline and 50-year-old WWE veteran

The wrestling world has demanded a segment featuring The Bloodline and WWE veteran R-Truth.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns and his stablemates were once again seen breaking character, courtesy of Sami Zayn's hilarious antics. Following a heated confrontation between Zayn and Jey Uso, The Tribal Chief demanded peace between his stablemates.

In the aftermath of this week's SmackDown, a Twitter user suggested that a segment between Bloodline and R-Truth must happen at some point. Truth, a former United States Champion, holds a reputation for having great comedic timing. His sense of humor was recently on display in NXT during a segment between him, Grayson Waller, and Wes Lee.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era We need a R-Truth/Bloodline segment man We need a R-Truth/Bloodline segment man 😂

In reaction to the same, fans also called for a segment between Reigns' heel stable and R-Truth.

The WWE Universe suggested that the segment would be legendary. One Twitter user claimed that it could very well be the segment of the year. It's safe to say fans want Zayn and Truth to interact on TV.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

B.O.T.G @0BHustle @reigns_era R-Truth & Sami Zayn on the same segment? Hell nah everybody getting fired cuz y’all know they would burst out laughing @reigns_era R-Truth & Sami Zayn on the same segment? Hell nah everybody getting fired cuz y’all know they would burst out laughing

🇫🇷Flaviiio🇫🇷 ⚡️ @ASH_316 @reigns_era Just let Sami and Truth talk that would be funny to watch @reigns_era Just let Sami and Truth talk that would be funny to watch

Nate Sherman @NateESherman @reigns_era Without question lol. If Truth can make Lesnar of all people break character then he can for sure do that with The Bloodline and take it an run with it to the moon @reigns_era Without question lol. If Truth can make Lesnar of all people break character then he can for sure do that with The Bloodline and take it an run with it to the moon

CV7_Omega @CV7_Omega @reigns_era Potential segment of the year right there @reigns_era Potential segment of the year right there

Jesus @_ElBean_ @reigns_era Most definitely, would be funny man Truth and Sami together would make the rest laugh. @reigns_era Most definitely, would be funny man Truth and Sami together would make the rest laugh.

Flash Goth @flash_goth @reigns_era I don't know if you're going to get a better response other than Sami Uso's!!! @reigns_era I don't know if you're going to get a better response other than Sami Uso's!!!

Jeremy96 @9Jeremy6 @reigns_era Would be the best segment of the century @reigns_era Would be the best segment of the century

Jim The Asshole @JazzyJim420 @reigns_era Truth and Sami back and forth with Roman in tears in the background @reigns_era Truth and Sami back and forth with Roman in tears in the background

Ryan Carter Ros 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇳🇱 @_Hellmouth_ @reigns_era Omg he could walk right up to Jimmy Uso and say I knew you was real all along, people thought I was crazy. @reigns_era Omg he could walk right up to Jimmy Uso and say I knew you was real all along, people thought I was crazy. 😂

Solo Sikoa has said that Sami Zayn is like family to The Bloodline

Since joining The Bloodline at Clash at the Castle, Solo Sikoa has been running through his opponents on the blue brand.

He has also developed an interesting relationship with Sami Zayn, with the two stablemates working closely with each other.

During a recent interview with GiveMeSport, the former NXT North American Champion claimed that Zayn is now like family to him and his stablemates. Sikoa added that The Honorary Uce is here to help the faction.

"Sami, he’s family now. He’s in The Bloodline, but really getting to know him, he’s there. Like, he is there to help. It’s pretty cool."

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Solo and Zayn teamed up to be on the losing side against Ridge Holland and Butch, thanks to a miscommunication between The Honorary Uce and Jey Uso.

However, Bloodline's focus will now shift to Crown Jewel, where Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul.

Would you like to see Bloodline and R-Truth in a segment? Sound off in the comments section.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes