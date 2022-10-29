Former champion on his close relationship with popular Bloodline member in WWE

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa has established a strong relationship with his Bloodline teammates since joining the main roster. He recently hailed the faction's Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn, as family.

Alongside his brothers, The Usos, and cousin Roman Reigns, Sikoa is part of one of the most dominant groups in WWE history. The Tribal Chief recently welcomed Sami Zayn into The Bloodline after the latter proved his loyalty to the stable.

In an interview with Give Me Sport, Sikoa praised Zayn for his helpful nature backstage. He also noted that the former Intercontinental Champion is highly approachable.

"Sami, he’s family now. He’s in The Bloodline, but really getting to know him, he’s there. Like, he is there to help. It’s pretty cool." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Since officially joining the faction, The Honorary Uce has been part of some hilarious segments besides leading his stablemates to victory on numerous occasions.

WWE is reportedly planning for Sami Zayn to face off against The Bloodline in the future

The Canadian star seems loyal to Roman Reigns' faction as he has played the peacemaker in the group. However, many expect him to eventually begin a feud with The Bloodline.

According to a recent report from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE may be looking to have Zayn face either Roman Reigns or The Usos alongside Kevin Owens.

"The next Saudi date could be announced at the 11/5 show, but with 'Mania locked, it would look like early March or later April as an open time, but it’s going to be when they want it and sometime in the spring is targeted. Losing the 1/1 date also means likely adding a new date in 2023. There’s already speculation, and it’s just speculation that it would be a good time and place for Zayn & Owens to beat The Usos and end their record setting tag run or Reigns vs. Zayn," wrote Meltzer.

Roman Reigns will look to keep gold around his waist at Crown Jewel as he puts his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Logan Paul. Fans will have to wait and see which star will prevail on November 5.

Do you think Sami Zayn will ever betray his teammates? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

