"Would be the perfect fit" - Fans want former champion to join The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day currently consists of four members: Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio. However, fans feel soon-to-be RAW star JD McDonagh would be the perfect new group member.

Judgment Day is one of the most popular factions in professional wrestling. The faction was formed by Edge, who recruited Priest and Ripley as the first members. The Rated-R Superstar was soon booted out of his stable as Finn Balor replaced him. At Clash at the Castle, Dominik joined the group by betraying his father Rey Mysterio, and Edge.

Recently, fans have suggested that JD McDonagh should be the fifth member of Judgment Day. The Irish superstar was recently called to the main roster as part of the 2023 Draft.

Taking to Twitter, many claimed that the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion would be the perfect fit for the faction.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

WolfpacPrinxe @WolfpacPrinxe @reigns_era Makes sense since Balor is the one who trained Jordan Devlin @reigns_era Makes sense since Balor is the one who trained Jordan Devlin

👑KingAce018 👑 @KingAce018 @reigns_era "Never Bet Against Irish Ace" and The Judgment will be more dangerous now having JD Mcdonagh with them @reigns_era "Never Bet Against Irish Ace" and The Judgment will be more dangerous now having JD Mcdonagh with them https://t.co/NUysrQ2Dmv

LAZY OLSEN ᗢ @guywithfoureyes @reigns_era Honestly not a fan of factions expanding. Then again, Dominik wasn’t part of the original JD lineup and they made it work. @reigns_era Honestly not a fan of factions expanding. Then again, Dominik wasn’t part of the original JD lineup and they made it work.

rim @IIrymnd @reigns_era i think they should make him go by Jordan Devlin again if he goes back @reigns_era i think they should make him go by Jordan Devlin again if he goes back

Bill Apter had an interesting take on The Judgment Day ahead of Backlash 2023

Bill Apter recently made a bold prediction about The Judgment Day ahead of the Backlash 2023 premium live event.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long praised Bad Bunny for his dedication to professional wrestling. Long said:

“He’s got a career. This is not something that he needs to do, or has to do.He wants to do this man.”

Apter added:

“What’s going to be bad for him, is that the rest of Judgment Day is going to interfere, and it’s going to cause some real ruckus. I don't know this could just be a thrown out situation."

At the Backlash premium live event, Damian Priest will face Bad Bunny. Rhea Ripley, meanwhile, will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Zelina Vega.

Should JD McDonagh join The Judgment Day after moving to Monday Night RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes