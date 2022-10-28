"Would rather judgment day have them" - Twitter reacts to the possibility of The Bloodline winning trios titles in WWE 

WWE doesn't currently have a set of Trios Titles. However, a fan on Twitter believes that The Bloodline would be the perfect candidate to become the first-ever six-man tag team champions.

However, not every member of the WWE Universe is in favor of The Usos and Solo Sikoa winning the Trios Titles. Fans took to Twitter to debate the same subject.

Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @mckenzieas93V2 If WWE ever make Trios Titles The Usos and Solo Sikoa would be the perfect inaugural champions. If WWE ever make Trios Titles The Usos and Solo Sikoa would be the perfect inaugural champions. https://t.co/5ufXoPRRWn

In reaction to the same, fans claimed that there were a host of other teams who could become the first-ever six-man tag team champions in WWE. The majority voted for The New Day, whereas, some are in favor of The Judgment Day holding newly introduced six-man tag titles.

KENNEDY!!!!! @PinnacleEnder @mckenzieas93V2 If Big E does return from injury then New Day should get that honor @mckenzieas93V2 If Big E does return from injury then New Day should get that honor

Chuckie VanHoose @ChuckieVanHoose @mckenzieas93V2 Or the New Day when Big E is healthy @mckenzieas93V2 Or the New Day when Big E is healthy

jabari nath @ibnkismatt @mckenzieas93V2 Honestly any of the bloodline, usos, imperium, brutes, oc or judgement day will be good. But I'll put it on New Day if it coincides with E return @mckenzieas93V2 Honestly any of the bloodline, usos, imperium, brutes, oc or judgement day will be good. But I'll put it on New Day if it coincides with E return

Marvin Dalm @MarvinDalm @mckenzieas93V2 The OC, Judgement Day & Brawling Brutes would be better. The bloodline has enough belts as is @mckenzieas93V2 The OC, Judgement Day & Brawling Brutes would be better. The bloodline has enough belts as is

JFS @JoseFSa55876365 @mckenzieas93V2 I wouldn't be against it, especially how these guys would make a better trio team...until Imperium take the titles off of them @mckenzieas93V2 I wouldn't be against it, especially how these guys would make a better trio team...until Imperium take the titles off of them

🇨🇵Jason🇪🇦 @Jasondu40 @mckenzieas93V2 Brawling Brutes imo. There's more than the Samoans you know . @mckenzieas93V2 Brawling Brutes imo. There's more than the Samoans you know .

The Burning Hammer @TBHWW22 🤣 twitter.com/mckenzieas93V2… Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @mckenzieas93V2 If WWE ever make Trios Titles The Usos and Solo Sikoa would be the perfect inaugural champions. If WWE ever make Trios Titles The Usos and Solo Sikoa would be the perfect inaugural champions. https://t.co/5ufXoPRRWn Would rather judgment day have them. The Bloodline have enough gold. Would rather judgment day have them. The Bloodline have enough gold. 😂🤣 twitter.com/mckenzieas93V2…

However, a set of fans believe that the trio of Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa would be a lot better, as they seem to have more chemistry.

Let jey stay in the shadows @mckenzieas93V2 Solo, jimmy and sami would be a better teamLet jey stay in the shadows @mckenzieas93V2 Solo, jimmy and sami would be a better teamLet jey stay in the shadows 😂

Solo Sikoa recently gave his take on The Bloodline possibly turning babyface

Solo Sikoa was recently in conversation with Mirror Sport. During the interview, he was asked if The Bloodline would ever turn babyface and undergo a potential character change.

The former North American Champion claimed that his faction has been handling "business" for a long time and getting the job done is all that matters. Solo said:

"I think the bottom line is they've been taking care of business so long that the seriousness is over and they can kind of ease back and enjoy some of the moments and have fun a little bit. They're cracking jokes, I'm trying to stay serious, I'll try not to laugh. But once we get in the ring, there's a mission – we handle Bloodline business and that's all that matters."

Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn will be in action this week on SmackDown. The duo will face Ridge Holland and Butch after injuring Sheamus last week on the blue brand.

The Bloodline leader Roman Reigns will also return to television and is likely to deal with Jey Uso's recent actions.

Do you think WWE should introduce a new set of Trios Titles? Sound off in the comment section

