WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa recently opened up about a potential face turn for Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline.

The Bloodline has been one of the most dominant factions in recent memory. The Tribal Chief heads the group as the longest-reigning Universal Champion and the inaugural Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The stable has also added the likes of Sami Zayn as the Honorary Uce and the young Solo Sikoa to their ranks.

During a recent interview with Mirror Sport, Solo Sikoa was asked if the group could undergo a character change thanks to the positive reception they have recently garnered. This was mainly due to Sami Zayn being his hilarious best, which has resulted in several amusing segments.

The former NXT star stated that the group has been handling "business" for a long time, and that is why they afford to relax and be a little laid back. He added that handling The Bloodline's work is all that matters.

"I think the bottom line is they've been taking care of business so long that the seriousness is over and they can kind of ease back and enjoy some of the moments and have fun a little bit. They're cracking jokes, I'm trying to stay serious, I'll try not to laugh. But once we get in the ring, there's a mission - we handle Bloodline business and that's all that matters," said Sikoa.

Solo Sikoa says The Bloodline's Honorary Uce Sami Zayn has been trying to make him break character on TV

Zayn is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining characters in the entire wrestling business right now. He has been entertaining in his role as the Honorary Uce, and it has been well-received by fans.

During the same interview, Solo Sikoa stated that Sami Zayn has been trying to make him crack on TV by laughing.

"Sami Zayn is naturally really, really funny on and off camera. Some things we go over before he does them but there's certain things we don't. And afterwards I ask 'why did you come up to me like that? Like, why don't why were you in my face like that? You didn't tell me you were gonna do that.' And he says 'I'm going to get you man, one day I'm going to get you to crack one time on TV. I'm going to make you laugh one time.' I'm looking forward to that day. It's hard."

Roman Reigns is scheduled to appear on WWE SmackDown this week, and The Bloodline will be by his side. His next title defense will be at Crown Jewel against Logan Paul on November 5.

It remains to be seen what role the group will play in helping The Head of the Table emerge victorious in the Saudi Arabia event.

Do you think Logan Paul will dethrone Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments below!

