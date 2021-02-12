'Wow, this guy is a star already' - Vince McMahon's reaction to big Royal Rumble debut revealed

AJ Styles is one of the few WWE Superstars who made a name for himself outside Vince McMahon's company. Styles rose to prominence in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling and has been a bonafide star since he arrived in the WWE.

Even Vince McMahon quickly understood what AJ Styles brought to the table based on the former TNA World Champion's Royal Rumble debut reactions. Kurt Angle revealed more details about Styles' WWE run during the latest episode of 'The Kurt Angle Show' on AdFreeShows.

Kurt Angle always knew that Vince McMahon would appreciate AJ Styles' value and give him a solid push. Angle explained that while AJ Styles had attempted to get into the WWE early in his career, Styles needed to build up his name before shooting for the stars.

"I knew Vince would see the value. What AJ needed, because he did try out for the WWE, I think back when he started wrestling. He was good, but he didn't have a name. And he builds up his name in TNA and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Build it up big enough that maybe fans knew who he was."

That tells you exactly how he feels about AJ: Kurt Angle on Vince McMahon's opinions of Styles

AJ Styles did precisely that and created a solid resume by working in several companies as a top guy. Kurt Angle always believed Vince McMahon would realize AJ Styles is an established name right off the bat.

"The gage was when he came out at the Royal Rumble, and the fans were so excited it was AJ Styles. You know, a lot of WWE fans feel like, or a lot of WWE personalities don't think that WWE fans watch TNA Wrestling. I think they do because they knew exactly who AJ was, and I think Vince saw the reactions and went, 'Wow, this guy is a star already.' He hasn't even been here, you know, this is his first day, and he's a star. I think that he had to build a name for himself, and he did it right. It's a shame that AJ ends up in the WWE when he is in his 40s."

Kurt Angle also revealed what Vince McMahon told AJ Styles after the superstar won his first world title in the WWE.

Many fans would already know this, but following Styles' first WWE title victory, Vince McMahon admitted to Styles that he wished WWE had signed the Phenomenal One ten years ago.

Kurt Angle concluded by saying AJ Styles was the best performer in the world when he signed with WWE.

"You know Vince, I was told, Vince, when he met up with AJ after AJ won the world title, Vince went to him and said, 'I wish I would have hired you ten years ago, and that is that. That tells you exactly how Vince feels about AJ. AJ is a star. He is, you know, when he came in the WWE, at that particular time, he was the #1 top best wrestler in the world. The best performer. Just from a wrestling standpoint, he was the top guy."

AJ Styles is currently on RAW, and he continues to be featured prominently on TV.

