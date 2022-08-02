WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING - set to premiere September 17 in national syndication

WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING - has announced that the series is set to premiere nationwide the weekend of September 17th.

The only all-female wrestling organization with a global TV footprint, WOMEN OF WRESTLING will be available in syndication via Paramount Global Content Distribution. This makes it the largest-ever distribution deal in women's wrestling history.

WOMEN OF WRESTLING is owned by sports executive Jeanie Buss and was created by David McLane, founder of the original GLOW: Glorious Ladies of Wrestling. Both commented on the landmark occasion, saying:

"From sports to politics to business and beyond, women's voices are being heard louder than ever, and the Superheroes of WOW couldn't be more excited to step into the ring on September 17 and join this revolution," said owner Jeanie Buss.

She went on to thank Paramount Global Content Distribution "for providing a platform" for the inspiring athletes on the roster. Creator David McLane went on to add:

"The Superheroes of WOW have come from all walks of life to prove who's the best, and are eager to show the world what's been missing for tears from women's professional wrestling."

Professional wrestling legend, mental health advocate and New York Times best-selling author AJ Mendez (AJ Lee in WWE) will serve as executive producer and color commentator on the show.

