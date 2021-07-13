Hulk Hogan, CM Punk and the Wrestling World reacts to Paul Orndorff's passing 

Moments ago Paul Orndorff's son, Travis Orndorff, announced the passing of his father via Instagram with the following message:

"It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Paul Parlette Orndorff Jr. . He is better known as “Mr. #1derful” Paul Orndorff. Most of you will remember him for his physique. Many will remember his intensity. But if I could only get you to understand and see his heart. He will always be Pop, Paw Paw, and Daddy at home. And as much as many of you hated him as a wrestler, he absolutely loved you for it. He was an amazing father that showed me more love than I ever deserved. I love you Daddy. A donation page is available in my bio for funeral expenses. Any close friends whom would like to speak at his funeral, please message me on Instagram Travis_Orndorff. -Travis Orndorff"

Many wrestling legends have since taken to social media to react to the passing of Paul Orndorff

Paul Orndorff is a well-respected name in wrestling and is considered to be an integral piece in the initial years of WWE. Mr Wonderful also etched his name in wrestling history by being part of the main event of the first ever WrestleMania.

He teamed up with Roddy Piper to face Mr T and Hulk Hogan in a tag team match which was officiated by boxing legend Muhammad Ali and WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson.

Hogan was one of the first to react to the passing of his long-time rival and friend:

"Just got slammed with the Paul Orndorff news,RIP my brother,love you and thank you for always making me fight for everything in our matches,heaven just got even more Wonderful,love U4LifeHH"

Just got slammed with the Paul Orndorff news,RIP my brother,love you and thank you for always making me fight for everything in our matches,heaven just got even more Wonderful,love U4LifeHH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 12, 2021

The Iron Sheik shared a heartfelt message for Orndorff as well.

"PAUL ORNDORFF. MY BROTHER. YOU WERE THE TOUGHEST. WE TRAIN TOGETHER. WE RIDE TOGETHER. YOU WERE EXCELLENT BUBBA. I AM SO SAD I LOVE YOU FOREVER REST IN PEACE - The Iron Sheik"

PAUL ORNDORFF. MY BROTHER. YOU WERE THE TOUGHEST. WE TRAIN TOGETHER. WE RIDE TOGETHER. YOU WERE EXCELLENT BUBBA. I AM SO SAD I LOVE YOU FOREVER REST IN PEACE pic.twitter.com/RXovORjxVp — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) July 12, 2021

Many other wrestling personalities have also spoken about the situation including CM Punk:

"Damn. Orndorff. I went to a wcw house show at the uic pavilion once. Maybe 95ish. Him and Sherri were the best on that show with working the crowd. Think I have his autograph on a patriot mask somewhere. Rest in power Mr. Wonderful. - CM Punk"

Damn. Orndorff. I went to a wcw house show at the uic pavilion once. Maybe 95ish. Him and Sherri were the best on that show with working the crowd. Think I have his autograph on a patriot mask somewhere. Rest in power Mr. Wonderful. — player/coach (@CMPunk) July 12, 2021

"I've watched Paul Orndorff my entire life. I've paid to see him wrestle so many times. Never saw him have a bad match ever. Truly Wonderful #piledriver" - Tommy Dreamer

I've watched Paul Orndorff my entire life

I've paid to see him wrestle so many times

Never saw him have a bad match ever

Truly Wonderful #piledriver pic.twitter.com/7nNssgqkXe — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) July 12, 2021

"My heart and my prayers go out to the family of my friend and colleague, Mr. Wonderful, Paul Orndorff. Great wrestler and many great memories. Rest In Peace my friend." - Ted DiBiase"

My heart and my prayers go out to the family of my friend and colleague, Mr. Wonderful, Paul Orndorff. Great wrestler and many great memories.



Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/wmmAxtNpA5 — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) July 12, 2021

Paul Orndorff was a true, man’s man. A stud.



Condolences to Paul’s family and friends. 🙏🤠 https://t.co/e1wDZVGEcO — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) July 12, 2021

Que descanse en paz Mr. Wonderful, Paul Orndorff. Mis condolencias a su familia. pic.twitter.com/O35hG92pq8 — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) July 12, 2021

Wow so sad to hear about the passing of Mr. Wonderful Paul Orndorff. Part of my childhood. RIP 🙏🏼 — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) July 12, 2021

RIp Mr Wonderful Paul Orndorff. One of the first “bad guys” I gravitated towards as a very young fan. Godspeed sir. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) July 12, 2021

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of pro wrestling legend "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff. We offer our sincere condolences to his friends and family. — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 12, 2021

MLW extends its condolences to the family, friends and fans of “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff. pic.twitter.com/r3Qho0JLKf — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) July 12, 2021

We at Sportskeeda are extremely saddened upon hearing this news and would like to extend our sincerest condolences to Paul Orndorff's family and friends.

Edited by Greg Bush