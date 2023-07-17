WrestleCon's controversial decision to bring back a WWE legend for its upcoming event didn't sit well with a lot of folks, including a popular wrestler.

Rick Seiner was subjected to massive backlash when he verbally harrassed trans wrestler Gisele Shaw at a WrestleCon event not too long ago. It was said that Steiner called Shaw a “piece of trash and filth.”

WrestleCon caused huge outrage among fans when it announced that WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers were set to appear at the upcoming event. The tweet received criticism from hundreds of fans as well as wrestling personalities. Wrestler Effy wrote a profane tweet criticizing WrestleCon's decision. Check it out HERE.

"Absolutely disgusting behavior. wash this sh*t out from our business for good. no fu*king thank you! you value a couple autograph dollars over the lives and safety of LGBTQ+ people who are already under attack constantly everywhere."

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash was one of several notable names who weren't happy with the incident

Rick Steiner was called out by several influential people in the wrestling business for harassing Gisele Shaw. WWE veteran Kevin Nash also reacted to the incident and had the following to say about the same:

"I haven't really heard anybody tell me what happened. I heard that [Shaw] kept coming by and they stood in front of [Steiner's] table. I'm not saying anybody is wrong or right. It's not my job to judge. I feel bad. He was wrong, okay? I mean, there's no doubt about it. It actually saddens me. It saddens me that some people are just on a different wavelength. He didn't realize until it was done that this wasn't 1993 anymore. It doesn't make him an idiot, even some very smart and brilliant people bought into the QAnon bulls–t. Everybody knows my stance." (H/T WrestlingInc)

WrestleCon - Detroit - August 4 & 5 @wrestlecon Courtesy of Tony Hunter Promotions, coming back to their home state, the Steiner Brothers will be available for Autographs and photo ops on both Friday and Saturday.

It wouldn't be a surprise if WrestleCon ends up reversing its decision to bring back Rick Steiner for its upcoming event. It's a possibility that Steiner won't be welcomed by a lot of fans if he ends up appearing at the event.

