WrestleMania 37 kicks off with a rain delay in Tampa

WrestleMania 37 is finally back and so are the fans. Raymond James Stadium is packed and both the WWE Universe and the WWE Superstars couldn't wait to kick things off. Unfortunately, the event was delayed due to weather conditions in Tampa.

It was confirmed that the Show of Shows will take some time to kick-off due to a rain delay in Tampa. WWE confirmed on live TV that the opening match - which is set to go down any second - would commence only after the weather clears up.

There were some concerns about these conditions earlier in the day, with a bunch of floor seats being blown away thanks to the wind. Additionally, a couple of the decorations also took a hit.

The wind just knocked down a bunch of the floor seats at #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/FuXBh2SIZv — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 10, 2021

Sails may be history, crane can’t safely do the work. pic.twitter.com/lOBvadgC5l — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) April 10, 2021

While the stormy weather does suit the pirate theme of WrestleMania 37, it came as a huge blow to the fans who have waited exactly one year, one month and one day to return to a WWE arena.

It's just a small bump in the road in what Michael Cole has now dubbed "WrestleRania". WWE has not confirmed if there will be any changes to the card for Night One, so hopefully things will go forward from here without a hitch.

Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley kick-off WrestleMania 37

Things may have been delayed, but WrestleMania 37 kicks off with an absolute banger of a match in Drew McIntyre going head-to-head against Bobby Lashley. The Scottish Warrior is looking to regain the WWE Championship, where as Lashley will be aiming to extend The All Mighty Era.

Advertisement

Both men shared their thoughts about kicking off Night One of WrestleMania 37, and both couldn't be happier, as they look to set the standard for the rest of the roster.

I’ve said for the last year I want to be the first person out when crowds return. I can’t wait for that noise to hit. I just feel bad for everyone having to follow me and Bobby, we’ll set the standard, you all try and keep up #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Yl7MLVD5wt — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 10, 2021

A little bit of rain isn't going to stop these two men from getting their hands on each other on the grandest stage of them all. The animosity has been building up for weeks now, and it will all be aired out in the opening match of WrestleMania 37.

Who do you think will come out of Night One as WWE Champion? Share your thoughts with us down below.