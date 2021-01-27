WrestleMania 37 will reportedly be a 'parade of former stars' (Exclusive)

WrestleMania 37 is scheduled to be a two-night event that will take place on the 10th and 11th of April. The upcoming Royal Rumble PPV could potentially shape the two-night WrestleMania card.

SK Wrestling has learned from an inside WWE source that this year's card will reportedly have several veteran Superstars.

The WWE has found out that older and established Superstars are producing more and better results than the younger talent in terms of fan recognition and merchandise sales. There is also ample speculation about WWE's decision to book Goldberg in a WWE Championship match against Drew McIntyre.

WWE is following a tried-and-tested pattern of getting back part-timers for big matches and special appearances. It was noted that this year's WrestleMania would be a 'parade of former stars' who will 'put their brand of acceptance' on the new generation.

The source brought up names such as John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash, who could appear at WrestleMania in Tampa, Florida. It was added that Undertaker's status is currently unclear.

Possible plans for the WrestleMania 37 match card

WWE wants to accommodate a healthy number of fans at the Raymond James Stadium, and the company would need multiple marquee matches worthy of being on the 'Mania card.

Roman Reigns will have a top spot at WrestleMania 37, and the current creative direction would suggest a possible match against Daniel Bryan could be on the cards.

However, as reported by Dave Meltzer recently, Daniel Bryan is not a lock. The top title matches have not been decided upon by the powers that be, and the phase after Royal Rumble could pave the way for all the WrestleMania storylines.

The fans should expect to see many significant absentees return to play their part on the grand WrestleMania stage. Triple H recently commented on John Cena and Brock Lesnar's potential returns, and the Game hinted that anything could happen in the weeks to follow.

John Cena is almost sure to be at WrestleMania 37 based on a recent WrestleVotes report, and many other big names could follow suit. Goldberg is also expected to compete at WrestleMania 37 before going on another hiatus.

What do you guys think? Who would you like to see at WrestleMania 37?