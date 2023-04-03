WrestleMania 39 broke an incredible record for WWE

WrestleMania 39 was an incredibly successful event for WWE. Held over two nights, the show broke multiple records and achieved the unthinkable for the company.

In a press release, the company has now announced how well the show did for them and all the records it broke. It includes one record in a particular category that is incredible.

WWE announced in their press release that WrestleMania 39 generated a gate of more than $21.6 million, breaking the company's previous record by 27%. A total of 161,892 people were in attendance at SoFi Stadium over the two nights of the show.

SoFi Stadium @SoFiStadium



sets a new live-attendance record with 161,892 fans over the course of two extraordinary nights at The @WWE is our new Undisputed Attendance Champion #WrestleMania sets a new live-attendance record with 161,892 fans over the course of two extraordinary nights at #SoFiStadium The @WWE is our new Undisputed Attendance Champion 🏆#WrestleMania sets a new live-attendance record with 161,892 fans over the course of two extraordinary nights at #SoFiStadium! https://t.co/Ratl4my1io

On top of this, WrestleMania 39 also broke all-time sponsorship and merchandise records. The sponsorship revenue eclipsed $20 million. This is more than double their previous record. Merchandise revenue was also up 20% from 2022.

The show was also the most social WrestleMania of all time, with over 500 million views and 11 million hours of video consumed over two days. This is an incredible 42% rise from last year.

Overall, now that WWE has announced its sale to Endeavor, it's clear that the company will be treading new waters. As the last event run by the previous regime, WrestleMania 39 showcased enormous success, even if the results were not exactly what the fans always had in mind.

With Roman Reigns still the champion, and possibly holding the title for the foreseeable future, fans will have to wait to see what's next in the story of both Cody Rhodes and WWE as they both enter a new chapter in their stories.

What did you think of WrestleMania? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

We spoke to Bushwhacker Luke about his partner's health scare here.

Poll : 0 votes