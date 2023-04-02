WrestleMania 39: Former champion returns to WWE television for first time after being released in 2021

Night One of WrestleMania 39 is underway as the biggest pro-wrestling extravaganza of the year is taking place live from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Ahead of the show, several speculations were made about potential major returns across the two nights. Night One of the Show of Shows has now seen a return that no one anticipated - Tyler Breeze.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion returned to WWE television nearly two years after getting released in 2021. He appeared ahead of the Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul match to hype it up alongside multiple other stars - Liv Morgan, Xavier Woods, Butch/Pete Dunne, and Ridge Holland.

Tyler Breeze, real name Matthew Michael Clement, appeared on WWE's The Bump last year and announced that he has returned to WWE as a trainer at the Performance Center.

Breeze then rejoined Xavier Woods' gaming YouTube channel UpUpDownDown and even became the co-host. The former WWE Superstar is also a part of the WWE 2K23 game as a playable character and a General Manager.

The WWE Universe on Twitter is extremely happy and excited to see Tyler Breeze back on WWE television. Could we see him make an in-ring return in the future?

WrestleMania 39 kicked off with United States Champion Austin Theory successfully defending his title against John Cena. Next, the fatal-four-way tag team Showcase match witnessed the Street Profits win after a high-action bout.

