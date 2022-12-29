The 27 March, 2023 episode of Monday Night RAW, which will be the go-home episode of the show for WrestleMania 39 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix has already almost sold out.

Fan excitement for WWE has been at a high ever since Triple H took over as the Head of Creative, with ticket sales and TV viewership consistently impressive. The go-home episode of the Red Brand for next year's Showcase of The Immortals will emanate live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Despite being four months away, it has nearly sold-out.

WrestleTix behind their Patreon paywall have reported that the Footprint Center wiil house 6068 seats for that particular episode of RAW, out of which 5325 have been sold. This leaves 743 to be sold in four months. The show is all but guaranteed to be a sell-out.

This particular building was also the sight of the go-home show for Money in the Bank 2022 and SummerSlam 2021.

WrestleTix @WrestleTix

Monday, January 23, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA



Available Tickets => 159

Current Setup/Capacity => 12,864

Tickets Distributed => 12,705



[patreon.com/WrestleTix] WWE Raw is XXXMonday, January 23, 2023 at 7:30 pmWells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PAAvailable Tickets => 159Current Setup/Capacity => 12,864Tickets Distributed => 12,705 WWE Raw is XXXMonday, January 23, 2023 at 7:30 pmWells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PAAvailable Tickets => 159Current Setup/Capacity => 12,864Tickets Distributed => 12,705[patreon.com/WrestleTix] https://t.co/rRN9MMrz0a

Go-home episodes before a Premium Live Event showcase the stars, storylines, and matches that will appear on the PLE. The go-home shows before WrestleMania are an even bigger deal, with them taking place days before the biggest wrestling show of the year. This particular episode will see several Superstars who will wrestle at WrestleMania 39.

Why was there not a live episode of Monday Night RAW this week?

Regular viewers of Monday Night RAW might have been surprised to see that there was no live episode of the show this week (December 26). Instead, a "Best of 2022" episode was played in its place.

This week's episode of the red brand fell on the day after Christmas. While the Stamford-based promotion has historically worked either on holidays or filmed the festive episode earlier, it seems none of that was done this week.

Last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown (December 23) was filmed in advance along with the episode the week before, but the same did not happen for RAW. According to Fightful Select, this was done to give an extended break to large portions of the production crew.

WWE is running house shows at the moment, so wrestlers are not getting any time off for the holidays. They are, however, heavily compensated for that. House shows run on skeleton crews compared to live TV, so several departments are getting almost a week off for Christmas. WWE will return to live TV on this week's episode of SmackDown on December 30.

Recommended Video Ever wonder how WWE works behind the scenes? Here are 8 WWE secrets that were caught on camera

Poll : 0 votes