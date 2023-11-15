"Wrestlemania 40 is gonna be a sad day" - WWE Universe reacts to Cody Rhodes "acknowledging" Roman Reigns during a recent show

The WWE Universe has hilariously reacted to Cody Rhodes "acknowledging" Roman Reigns on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

The opening segment of this week's show saw Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins confront The Judgment Day ahead of their WarGames match at Survivor Series 2023.

During a backstage segment between Rhodes and Rollins, The American Nightmare was seen throwing up the one-finger hand gesture. In reaction to this, fans on Twitter/X hilariously reacted to Rhodes "acknowledging" his arch-rival, Roman Reigns.

Check out the Twitter reactions to Rhodes "acknowledging" The Tribal Chief:

Cody Rhodes opened up about his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes previously discussed his defeat to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night Two.

Despite pushing The Tribal Chief to his limits, Rhodes could not win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, courtesy of Solo Sikoa's interference.

In an interview with Robbie Fox of My Mom's Basement, The American Nightmare explained how he truly felt moments after losing to Reigns.

"I was just sitting there [in the ring] with my hands draped across my knees, and you can see me telling myself, I verbally told myself to get up. And the only thing I learned from being in a WrestleMania main event, I know everybody was like, 'Oh my gosh, WrestleMania main event,' 'hardest match to get into,' 'Oh, your dad never did that,' all that stuff."

Rhodes added:

"The only thing I learned was, well, I gotta get back. I gotta get back, and I gotta win. I can't call it, I gotta win. That was bittersweet, I mean more bitter than anything. The only thing I was trying to do was look at as many fans as I could and let them know it'd be okay. It was a very tense, awkward, cold feeling at WrestleMania 39, so it opens up opportunities for WrestleMania 40 perhaps to be a different feeling."

Cody Rhodes will team up with three other men at the upcoming Survivor Series Premium Live Event as he prepares to compete in his first-ever WarGames match. The American Nightmare will be joined by Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso when he takes on The Judgment Day and JD McDonagh on November 25.

Are you excited for the upcoming WarGames match at Survivor Series? Sound off in the comments section below.

