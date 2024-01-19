"WRESTLEMANIA 40," "HES COMING TO WWE HOLYYYYYY" - WWE fans go wild after "abrupt" announcement about megastar leaving after 16 years

A legendary wrestler is finally becoming a free agent, and the wrestling world has completely lost its mind, with WWE fans reacting to it on Twitter.

NJPW announced that following January 31, Kazuchika Okada's contract with them would end. The company apologized to the fans for the "abrupt" announcement about the star leaving the company, but they also wished him well for his future. The star will still appear on February 11 in Osaka, February 23 and 24 in Sapporo.

The star also said that he had nothing but gratitude for the company he'd been a part of since 2007. He promised to "make it rain" in every match he had left. He was a part of NJPW from 2007 to 2024, even appearing in it during his time away from New Japan Pro-Wrestling in TNA.

The wrestling world collectively lost its mind. Although there had been rumors that Okada would be leaving the company, no one believed that the star would actually end up departing, as he was somewhat synonymous with NJPW.

WWE fans took to social media to express their disbelief at the news. Most could not fathom that the star was leaving NJPW, given his history with the promotion. Meanwhile, others were expecting him to come to WWE and compete at WrestleMania 40.

Several fans were disappointed that he was leaving NJPW, but others could not wait to see where he goes next. Quite a few were also worried about him going to AEW, asking him not to.

This is the end of an era for a lot of fans.

It remains to be seen where Okada eventually ends up. However, this is indeed a surprising development in the wrestling world.

