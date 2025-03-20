WrestleMania main eventer thought everyone forgot about him, says ex-WWE writer Vince Russo (Exclusive)

The pro wrestling business can be a cruel one, even for a WWE Hall of Famer and WrestleMania main eventer. Ex-writer Vince Russo revealed that one such name believed that everyone forgot about him.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, host Dr. Chris Featherstone spoke to Vince Russo and EC3 about the WWE Hall of Fame. Russo stated that while he believes the WWE Hall of Fame as a concept is a joke, he understands why many legends view it as the pinnacle of their careers.

Vince Russo mentioned a rather sad story - his last conversation with the late WWE Hall of Famer and WrestleMania main eventer "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndoff. He revealed that Orndoff thought that everyone had forgotten about him:

"I swear to God, Chris, I can remember one of the last conversations I had with Paul Orndoff. I'm having this conversation with him and he was talking like nobody remembered him and he was just forgotten. And I had to sit there and say, 'Brother, are you freaking nuts? Like I'm a wrestling fan and there was one Mr. Wonderful. Nobody has forgotten you.' That's what happens, bro - these guys are in the limelight for so long. All of a sudden it's over and now they fall back in the shadows and that's when the depression sinks in. So, when something like this happens, it's freaking awesome for them and I'm very, very, very, very happy for Fred Ottman and Lex [Luger]." (1:57 - 2:44)

Another late legend said ex-WWE star Paul Orndoff didn't get his due

Former WCW personality Kevin Sullivan had seen several legends come and go in the decades that passed in the wrestling business. He passed away last year and left a major legacy as well. A few years ago, he had a comment to make about Orndoff.

On the Tuesday with Taskmaster podcast, Kevin Sullivan said that Paul Orndoff was the real deal and never truly got his due:

"Here's another guy that doesn't get his due. I want you to look at Paul Orndorff, go back and look at his tapes, and watch when he gets a guy down in the corner and starts kicking him. He goes first gear, second gear, third gear, fourth gear, overdrive, and then he goes berserk. He was a real athlete," Sullivan said.

Not only this, but Sullivan added that he was around when Orndoff infamously beat Vader in a shoot fight backstage. According to JBL, Vader was never quite the same and lost a lot of confidence after that fight against Orndoff.

