Wrestler has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping & assaulting woman for months as well as domestic violence

A wrestler has been arrested with multiple charges, including alleged kidnapping, assault, and domestic violence. The details have been revealed now.

Ad

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office issued a press release recently, confirming the arrest of independent wrestler Jayden Steele. This comes after a victim came forward that she had been subject to abuse and imprisonment for months. The statement said that the victim had left a handwritten note in a local Navarre restroom around May 27, which led to the arrest. It helped them determine that she was being held against her will and that she was afraid for her life.

Ad

Trending

Then, surveillance footage was used to determine prior case records, and identify the wrestler Jordan Williams, aka Jayden Steele, as the suspect.

“On May 27, 2025, deputies with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious note found inside the restroom of a local business in Navarre. The note written by the victim identified herself and indicated she was being held against her will at a nearby residence and feared for her life. Utilizing surveillance footage, prior case records, and witness interviews debuties identified the suspect as 34-year-old Jordan Williams. Williams and the victim have a documented history with our agency of domestic violence incidents.”

Ad

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

The statement went on to add that there had been alleged assaults, threats with weapons, and also being isolated by Williams for several months. She was transported to a hospital for treatment of suspected broken bones and further trauma.

“She detailed repeated assaults, threats involving weapons, and being held in isolation by Williams for a span of several months. Deputies observed visible injuries, and the victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment of suspected broken bones and other trauma.”

Ad

It has been revealed that the wrestler was arrested with multiple charges, including the following: "Felony – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon – DV, Felony – Kidnap-False Imprisonment – DV. Felony – Battery – DV, Misdemeanor – Battery – Touch or Strike – DV, Felony – Battery by Strangulation – DV."

Further details of legal proceedings against the wrestler for the alleged offences are awaited.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More