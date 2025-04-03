Wrestler arrested for violating terms of Sex Offender Registry

A wrestler has been arrested for violating the terms that had been set for his sex offender registration. He was arrested on April 2.

As per the log of the Orange County Inmates, Chasyn Rance failed on multiple counts of his terms.

The different cases where the wrestler failed are as follows:

Failed to report a change in vehicle owners Failed to report Internet ID, Web Page, or app name (two instances) Provide False Registration Info (three instances)

All of this comes after Rance had been registered with the Florida Sex Offender registry ever since 2014. This was from an incident in 2011 that led to a conviction for lewd or lascivious battery of a victim in the age range of 12 to 15.

At this time, Rance is still part of the wrestling business and trains and wrestles at Team Vision Dojo. He has wrestled for several big promotions in the past, including Atomic Wrestling Entertainment, IWA Puerto Rico, and Souther Championship Wrestling in Florida.

It's uncertain what this arrest will lead to, but the wrestler is currently in jail.

Further updates on the matter are expected in the coming days. In the meantime, fans accused Booker T of associating with Rance, and he has responded.

