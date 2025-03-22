Wrestler Artist Artest passes away after collapsing

Wrestling is a dangerous business, as wrestlers put their lives on the line on a daily to weekly basis for entertainment. Today, it was revealed that Artist Artest, an independent performer, passed away after he collapsed during an event.

The audience often overlooks independent wrestling as it doesn't happen on a larger stage, and known faces are not at the show performing for the crowd. However, many notable wrestlers in the industry have found their footing working on such a scale, but unfortunate incidents can happen at any time and in any place.

Today, Xtreme Valley Wrestling uploaded a post on Facebook, where they announced the unfortunate passing of an independent wrestler, Artist Artest, who collapsed during the event. Here's the official announcement from the promotion's social media.

"It is with great sadness that I have the duty to inform the fans of XVW That After Collapsing Tonight At XVW, And being rushed to the hospital… Artist Artest has passed away . We Wish To Send Our condolences to his family, friends and fans . Our Staff Worked Tirelessly To Keep Him alive until the medics arrived. We Will Pause Activities In Remembrance of The Life of Artest. Rest in peace champ," post from XVW's Facebook account.

Artest was making a name in the industry and had been trained by TNA's Ace Austin, Jake Crist, and Sami Callihan.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling extend our condolences to Artist Artest's family and friends.

