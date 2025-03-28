Wrestler denies WWE fired him for lying to Stephanie McMahon 

Stephanie McMahon worked as a WWE creative team member in the 2000s. In a recent video, Justin Credible addressed a claim that he once lost his job after lying to Vince McMahon's daughter about where he was.

Credible worked for WWE between 1994 and 1997 before returning for another run from 2001 to 2003. The one-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion also had a brief spell with the company in 2006.

In a video on Maven Huffman's YouTube channel, Credible denied several allegations that he scammed fans and promoters out of money. He also dismissed a suggestion that WWE fired him for telling Stephanie McMahon he was en route to an airport despite being at a hotel.

"I never had a relationship with Stephanie!" Credible said. "You know that! You know that." [17:35 – 17:39]

Credible also wrestled under the name Aldo Montoya in WWE. The 51-year-old won the Hardcore Championship eight times and was part of the X-Factor faction with Albert and X-Pac.

Maven reacts to Justin Credible's Stephanie McMahon denial

In 2001, Maven won the inaugural season of WWE's Tough Enough reality show. He worked with The Rock, Triple H, The Undertaker, and several other big names before leaving in 2005.

Maven backed up Justin Credible by claiming only one roster member had Stephanie McMahon's phone number:

"That caught me off guard. I read that, and here's what I thought. He had a way different relationship with Steph than I did because she never knew when any of us was en route for a chartered flight. In my time in the WWE, there's only been one of the boys that I know had Steph's number." [17:40 – 17:58]

Later in the video, Maven revealed he received new information that contradicted many of Credible's comments.

Please credit Maven Huffman and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

