Wrestler explains why Vince McMahon attacked John Cena and attended non-WWE show

Vince McMahon once jokingly attacked John Cena at a hotel bar before surprisingly showing up at a non-WWE event. In a recent video, veteran wrestler Nick Dinsmore explained the story behind the former WWE Chairman's unexpected independent show appearance.

Ad

In 2007, Cena began drinking at the wrestlers' hotel after a RAW episode in Moline, Illinois. A week later, the 16-time world champion was set to perform as a special guest referee at a Chaotic Wrestling benefit show in Newbury, Massachusetts.

On Eugene Behind the Scenes, Dinsmore said Cena told him he got drunk with McMahon at the bar. The former WWE boss even tried to take his top star down with a wrestling move before getting busted open.

Ad

Trending

"It was at that point that Vince thought it would be a good idea to double-leg take down Cena right there in the empty bar," Dinsmore stated. "Vince shoots on his legs, Cena counters, Vince's head hits the bar stool, busted open, blood goes everywhere. Vince sitting in the bar, bleeding all over his face, laughing and that, that unmistakable laugh that he has." [12:54 – 13:13]

Ad

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Ad

Dinsmore added that Vince McMahon got stitched up by WWE doctor Dr. Ferdinand Rios before continuing to drink with Cena.

Nick Dinsmore on Vince McMahon's surprise non-WWE appearance

According to Nick Dinsmore, Vince McMahon drunkenly promised John Cena he would appear alongside him at the independent wrestling event at Triton Regional High School.

Dinsmore said the former WWE Chairman even told Cena to call his father, John Cena Sr. (aka Johnny Fabulous), to let him know he would be there:

Ad

"Vince goes, 'Cena, call your dad.' 'No, it's late. I don't need to call him.' 'Call your dad!' Cena calls Johnny Fabulous. It's well past midnight, Johnny Fabulous picks up, and Vince just goes on, boasting about how good Cena is, and he's such a good this and that, and Vince goes, 'I'm gonna be at that indy show at Triton Regional High School.'" [13:25 – 13:44]

Ad

Cena initially thought McMahon was joking. However, he stayed true to his word and made an impromptu appearance at the event a week later. The Hollywood star sent the fans home happy by giving his then-boss an Attitude Adjustment.

Please credit Eugene Behind the Scenes and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback