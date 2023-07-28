Wrestler fired after match

A wrestler has been fired from his promotion this week after he lost a match. He has already taken to Twitter to share that he's a free agent and is ready for other bookings. Zicky Dice is now without a contract.

Dice faced Johnny Swinger in a "Loser Leaves IMPACT" match where, despite his best attempts, he could not win. It looked for a moment like Swinger, and he was on better terms but got betrayed. Swinger hit him with a clothesline when Dice was posing to win the match. He then pinned the star, winning the match.

Dice will have to leave IMPACT Wrestling. However, this is not just a gimmick match. Dice is done with the promotion, as reported by PW Insider. His contract with the company is at an end.

The wrestler took to Twitter soon after the match to tweet out that he was a free agent now. He asked the fans where they wanted him to show up. The wrestler, trained by WWE's Seth Rollins, can show up anywhere.

Outlandish Zicky Dice @ZickyDice Zicky Dice, free agent.



Where will I show up next???

While no connections have been made, he may appear in WWE, AEW, or anywhere else.

