Wrestler officially retires at 43 years old; loses final match

The ring ropes creaked with a bittersweet symphony as a wrestler officially laid his boots to rest at 43 years of age. Not a household name nor a full-time pro wrestler, but a familiar face to the fans in Germany, Austria, and Swiss circuits.

The star is Patrick Schulz, who had woven a career not through the blinding spotlight of major promotions but in the independent circuit. Known by the "Made in Germany" and "Handsome" ring names, he primarily wrestled in Europe, but he has also competed in the United States for Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) and USA Championship Wrestling in 2003.

Schulz wrapped his career and laced his boots for one last time on December 15 in Vienna, Austria. Teaming with his longtime partner Michael Kovac, the 43-year-old star's final match was a bittersweet dance, a victory for the opposing team of Damon Brox & Chris Colen overshadowed by the poignant resonance of his retirement.

Taking to Instagram, Patrick Schulz announced that after 27 years, he's signing off from pro wrestling on a high note! He also said goodbye with a tag team match alongside old friends, soaking up the cheers of the Prater crowd. It was emotional as words failed to express, but fans' standing ovation meant everything to the 43-year-old.

Japanese female wrestler also retired at only 36 years old

In November 2023, a Japanese female star, Saki Akai, hung up her wrestling boots once and for all at a major show. She had spent over a decade in DDT Pro Wrestling, winning several titles.

Akai's illustrious career culminated in a bittersweet victory at DDT Pro Wrestling's Ultimate Party on November 12th. The star and her longtime allies, Yukio Sakaguchi and Hideki Okatani, secured a final match together, ultimately stepping down as 6-man tag team champions with grace and gratitude.

For some wrestlers, retirement is a heart-rending melody, a surrender to the physical toll of a life lived at the edge of human limits.

