Wrestler retires at big show at only 36 years old; relinquishes championship

A wrestler's 12-year wrestling career has now come to an end at only 36 years of age. Fans got to see the star's last match in the ring at a big show recently, wrapping up her career once and for all. The concerned star is Saki Akai.

Akai spent 10 years with DDT Pro Wrestling, and in that time, made it her own home promotion and, throughout, set records and won titles there. She has won the Ironman Heavymetalweight title 24 times and also held the KO-D 6-Man Tag Team Championship twice.

Akai wrapped up her career in a match at the November 12 DDT Pro Wrestling's Ultimate Party event. There, she teamed with her male teammates, Yukio Sakaguchi and Hideki Okatani, one last time, after which the team relinquished their 6-man tag team titles.

The wrestler announced that she would be ending her career back in May and has since been on a retirement tour. She was honored afterward and was offered a staff position for the promotion, which she accepted. She also got video messages from Hiroshi Tanahashi and Shinsuke Nakamura.

With this announcement, the wrestler retired once and for all and will likely take up the backstage work for the promotion that comes with her new staff position.

