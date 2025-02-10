Wrestler's mother wrote real letter to WWE complaining about Triple H

Triple H was one of WWE's top bad guys for most of his in-ring career. In a recent YouTube video, former WWE star Eugene recalled how his mother once complained to the company's headquarters about The Game.

Eugene, real name Nick Dinsmore, feuded with Triple H in 2004 after briefly forming an on-screen friendship. On the July 19, 2004, episode of RAW, WWE's Chief Content Officer said during an in-character promo that Eugene's mother was "ashamed" of him. He also addressed her as "Mrs. Dinsmore" and continued making fun of her son as part of the story.

On his Eugene Behind The Scenes YouTube channel, Eugene revealed his mother was legitimately annoyed and wrote to WWE to vent her frustrations:

Trending

"I didn't know this until maybe a week or two later. She got so mad that she wrote a letter, pen and paper, a letter, and sent it to the WWE headquarters. Now, I remember when she told me that I was like, 'Oh my God.' It was kind of embarrassing, but I hadn't heard anything about it from the office. I don't think I would. I don't know where those kind of pieces of mail go to, fan letters or upset letters. Kayfabe, mom, kayfabe!" [1:02 – 1:24]

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

The rivalry led to a bout at SummerSlam 2004, where Eugene lost to the 14-time world champion in one of the biggest matches of his career.

Original idea for Eugene vs. Triple H

In a separate video, Eugene claimed WWE's higher-ups wanted him to win the World Heavyweight Championship in 2004.

The idea would have seen Eugene capture the title from Chris Benoit before losing to the manipulative Triple H a week later. The Game would then have dropped the gold to Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2004, with Benoit also competing in the match to make it a triple threat.

According to Eugene, plans changed and WWE decided to book Benoit vs. Orton and Eugene vs. Triple H at the event instead.

What are your thoughts on Eugene's story? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Eugene Behind The Scenes and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback